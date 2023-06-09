KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Comparison

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.60 -$8.66 million ($0.19) -21.26 CVRx $22.47 million 13.66 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -7.13

Analyst Ratings

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KORU Medical Systems and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.86%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -29.39% -26.19% -19.95% CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69%

Risk & Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats CVRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

