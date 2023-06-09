Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) versus MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Financial Comparison

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediWound and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 234.71%. Upexi has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.90%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Upexi.

MediWound has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $26.50 million 3.36 -$19.60 million ($3.44) -2.81 Upexi $44.58 million 1.12 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -76.11% -180.62% -46.81% Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Summary

Upexi beats MediWound on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

