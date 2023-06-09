Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $17.92

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 236,457 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SLM by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

