Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target at $15.73

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

PAGP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

