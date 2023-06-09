Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 446.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,253,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Syneos Health by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

