Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $34.00

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ETNB stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. 89bio has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 63,654 shares worth $1,110,666. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

