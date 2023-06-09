Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Price Target at $108.14

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

