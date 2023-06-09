Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Infinera stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 166.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 69.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

