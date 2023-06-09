Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $70.43

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

About Malibu Boats

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

