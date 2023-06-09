Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 3347845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 28.5% during the third quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 2.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

