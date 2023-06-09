HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 778.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.89 ($9.68).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.21) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.70) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 611 ($7.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 587.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.63. The stock has a market cap of £121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.13).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,736.26%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($238,403.78). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.