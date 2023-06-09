The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $36.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.