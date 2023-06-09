The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $36.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
New York Times Stock Performance
NYSE:NYT opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
