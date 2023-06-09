Renew (LON:RNWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 950 ($11.81) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Renew Stock Down 0.1 %

Renew stock opened at GBX 720 ($8.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 789 ($9.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 706.54. The company has a market capitalization of £569.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,309.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Renew Cuts Dividend

Renew Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,090.91%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

