Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 101 ($1.26) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 97.65 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.53. The company has a market cap of £437.62 million, a PE ratio of -361.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.57).

Insiders Place Their Bets

888 Company Profile

In other news, insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,393.34). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($84,535.06). Also, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,393.34). 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

