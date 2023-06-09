4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $34.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $216,393. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.51.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

