AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

AO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.65) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AO World has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 69 ($0.86).

AO World Price Performance

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 68.85 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £397.20 million, a P/E ratio of -868.75, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

