Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.94) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($161.61) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($157.88) to £119 ($147.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119.32 ($148.33).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £117.50 ($146.07) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($154.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a market cap of £182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,795.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £118.22 and a 200-day moving average of £113.69.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($290,924.91). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

