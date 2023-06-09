AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($161.61) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($157.88) to £119 ($147.94) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.40) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £119 ($147.94) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £119.32 ($148.33).

AZN opened at £118.34 ($147.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,795.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of £113.69. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($154.05).

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($290,924.91). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

