Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,600 ($44.75) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.10) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.94) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.54) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.21) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,957.14 ($49.19).

Diageo Stock Performance

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,326 ($41.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,582.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,610.10. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,973 ($49.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,118.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($45.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,271.90). 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

