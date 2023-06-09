Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

HUM opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of £104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.83. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 83,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,667.12 ($8,288.31). Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

