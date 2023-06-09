Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 113 ($1.40) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.35. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 89.20 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.80 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £407.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

In related news, insider Simon T. Laffin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £92,000 ($114,370.96). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

