iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.21. The company has a market cap of £177.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,012.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.49).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

