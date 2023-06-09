Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 253 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.11).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 230 ($2.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.45) on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.82, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.76.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%. This is an increase from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.