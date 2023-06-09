Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $16.85

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

(Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.