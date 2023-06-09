Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $16.85

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Fortum Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.
Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.
