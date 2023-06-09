Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $5.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $370.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.78 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

