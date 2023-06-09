Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $410.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $341.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

