Analysts Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) PT at $6.00

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SELB shares. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

SELB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $210.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 49.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

