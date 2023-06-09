Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $29.73

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Xometry has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

