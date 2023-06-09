Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for HEICO in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HEICO Stock Up 0.7 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.