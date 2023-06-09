Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.60) Per Share

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intelligent Bio Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intelligent Bio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance
INBS stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions
About Intelligent Bio Solutions
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
