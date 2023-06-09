Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.2 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE OII opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.