Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lear in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

