Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Datatec Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datatec in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of DTTLY stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Datatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

