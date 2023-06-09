Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,454 call options.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

