Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,717 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 492% compared to the typical volume of 628 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AY opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,933.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

