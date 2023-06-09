Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

