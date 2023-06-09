Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $28.83 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $137.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $68.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $30.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $161.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $190.39 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share.

Booking Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking stock opened at $2,647.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,638.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,408.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

