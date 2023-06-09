Zacks Research Comments on Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

