Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

