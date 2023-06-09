Analysts Set Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

