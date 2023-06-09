Brokerages Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAK. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

