Brokerages Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on TAK. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.