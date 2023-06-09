Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $134.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,428 shares of company stock worth $17,539,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,105 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,245,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

