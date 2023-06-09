Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $3.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cano Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Cano Health by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

