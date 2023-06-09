Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.59. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

