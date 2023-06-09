Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.59. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $40.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $33.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

