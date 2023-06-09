Cormark Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.4 %

About Champion Iron

TSE CIA opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

