Zacks Research Comments on Plexus Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plexus in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Plexus has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Plexus by 42.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Plexus by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

