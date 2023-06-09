Analysts Offer Predictions for Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microbot Medical in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

