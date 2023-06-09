Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.