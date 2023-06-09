Horizon Therapeutics Public Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 35,733 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 17,181 put options.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.42 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
